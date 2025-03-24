Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $71,000 in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KULR opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

