GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £8,120.40 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 536 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.56) per share, with a total value of £8,120.40 ($10,486.05).
GSK opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.49) on Monday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,441.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,437.45.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
