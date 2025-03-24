GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £8,120.40 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 536 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.56) per share, with a total value of £8,120.40 ($10,486.05).

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.49) on Monday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,441.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,437.45.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,820 ($23.50) to GBX 1,600 ($20.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,805.83 ($23.32).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

