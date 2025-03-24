Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $14.33 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,383 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 742,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,166 shares during the period.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.