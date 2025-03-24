Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
GRPN stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
