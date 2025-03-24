Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Groupon by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Groupon by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Groupon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

