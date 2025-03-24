Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Groupon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Groupon Trading Up 3.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Groupon by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Groupon by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Groupon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.