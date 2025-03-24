Grantvest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.3% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grantvest Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 100.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 174.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.