Grantvest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,260 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

