Grantvest Financial Group LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF comprises 1.1% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grantvest Financial Group LLC owned 2.75% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JULT. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,214.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of JULT stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

