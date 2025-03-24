Grantvest Financial Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

