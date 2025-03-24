Grantvest Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,560 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $11,220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.58. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.