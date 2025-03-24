Grantvest Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,364 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NOBL opened at $100.69 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

