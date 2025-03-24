Grantvest Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 218,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.11 and a 200 day moving average of $290.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.