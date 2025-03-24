Grantvest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,043 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.58% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

