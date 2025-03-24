GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,082,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,677,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 23.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

