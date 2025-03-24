Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 222,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 107,414 shares.The stock last traded at $33.92 and had previously closed at $33.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $891.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

