Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5 %

GPC stock opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.