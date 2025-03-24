General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $203.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $133.99 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.