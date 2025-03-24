Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 163,323 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $131.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

