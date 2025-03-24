GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 131,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,626.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,779 shares in the company, valued at $224,826.96. This represents a 16.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

