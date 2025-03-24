GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 131,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,626.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,779 shares in the company, valued at $224,826.96. This represents a 16.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
