GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect GCT Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCT Semiconductor Price Performance

NYSE GCTS opened at $2.00 on Monday. GCT Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on GCT Semiconductor from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.