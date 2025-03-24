GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 3,747,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,990,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

