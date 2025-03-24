Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Futu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Futu by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Futu by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Futu by 15,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $106.36 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.