Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $106.36 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
