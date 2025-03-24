Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$225.00 and last traded at C$224.99, with a volume of 10293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$223.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.10.
View Our Latest Analysis on FNV
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada
In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total transaction of C$357,620.50. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total value of C$108,540.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,523. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Further Reading
