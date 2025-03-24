Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,954 shares of company stock worth $11,046,243 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

