Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $814,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.5 %

HSIC stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

