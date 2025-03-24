Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 59,079 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

