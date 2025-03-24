Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $759,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

