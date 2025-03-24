Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lyft by 780.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 667,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

