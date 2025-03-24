Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $750,000 Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 190,357 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

