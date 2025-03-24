Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 2,904 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

