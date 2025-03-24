Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 6,060 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.