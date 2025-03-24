Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 15,442 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 318.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Down 3.7 %

SHOO opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

