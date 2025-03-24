Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 724.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after buying an additional 1,766,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $98.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

