FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.06% of FormFactor worth $70,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after acquiring an additional 406,768 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,225,000 after acquiring an additional 142,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,063,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

