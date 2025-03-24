Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $84.23 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Worldly Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

