FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 334,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 196,200 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $40.58.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,773,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.