Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 72,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 409,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,540,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $218.01 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.