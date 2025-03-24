First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lowered by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.