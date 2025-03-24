First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Sequent Planning LLC

Sequent Planning LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.17 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

