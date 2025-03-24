Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.89% of Fair Isaac worth $5,781,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,857.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,835.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,988.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.