Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

