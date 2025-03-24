Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the period. Exagen makes up 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Exagen worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XGN. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

