Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,518 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.74% of Exact Sciences worth $77,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,017,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

