Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 21667377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £530,996.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.
Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.
