Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 5,354 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$240,715.84.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$46.35. 229,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.08. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Empire Company Profile
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
