Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 440,822 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,822 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Quanterix worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Quanterix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

