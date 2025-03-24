Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 423 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.