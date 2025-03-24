Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

