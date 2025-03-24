Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 274 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

