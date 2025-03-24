Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 204,795 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,795 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

