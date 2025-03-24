Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Lantheus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,280,000 after purchasing an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 670,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

